'Exercise in political absurdity': India responds to Pakistan's new map claiming J&K, Junagadh

DNA Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
The new map of Pakistan was released by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on the eve of one year anniversary of the removal of the special status of erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The map shows Indian union territories of Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, the erstwhile princely state of Junagadh in Gujarat and Sir Creek as...
