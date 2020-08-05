India slams Pakistan's new map, calls it 'obsession with territorial aggrandisement'
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 () * *India on Tuesday slammed *Pakistan*, saying it is obsessed with territorial aggrandisement after the Imran Khan government issued a new political map which includes parts of Gujarat and the Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.
Pakistan released its official "political map" which includes the erstwhile...
India's permanent representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti spoke to ANI on Pakistan and China raking JandK issue even after a year in UN. TS Tirumurti said that Pakistan's efforts have not received any traction in the United Nations Security Council even if Pakistan persists. He said,...
India's permanent representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti while speaking to ANI said that UN has over the time in its reports reiterated Pakistan's involvement in terrorist attacks abroad...
As the first batch of Rafale fighter aircraft landed in India, the country's political leadership sent a clear message to hostile powers. The Defence minister, Rajnath Singh, delivered a not-so-subtle..
Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto arrived in New Delhi on July 27. Prabowo Subianto was received by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The Indonesian Defence Minister inspected Guard of..
