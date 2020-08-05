Global  
 

Mayawati credits Supreme Court for paving way for Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya

Mid-Day Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Ahead of the Ram temple "bhoomi pujan", BSP supremo Mayawati on Wednesday credited the Supreme Court for paving the way for its construction in Ayodhya and advised all to accept the decision. "As everyone knows, Ayodhya is a holy city of different religions. But it had been embroiled in a controversy for years due to Ram...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Iqbal Ansari accepts invitation to attend foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple

Iqbal Ansari accepts invitation to attend foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple

 Ayodhya land dispute litigant Iqbal Ansari accepted the invitation to attend the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple. Iqbal Ansari said, "I believe it was Lord Ram's wish that I receive the first invitation. I accept it." Ansari is the son of Mohammad Hashim Ansari, one of the original...

