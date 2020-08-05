Global  
 

RSS and other like-minded groups worked for 30 years to fulfil Ram temple resolve: Mohan Bhagwat

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and other like-minded organisations worked for nearly 30 years to fulfil the resolve of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said here on Wednesday.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Ram Janmabhoomi Trust invites Padma Shri recipient for Ram Temple ceremony

Ram Janmabhoomi Trust invites Padma Shri recipient for Ram Temple ceremony 01:34

 Social activist Mohammad Sharif who is known for cremating over 25,000 unclaimed bodies has been invited for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram Temple. Mohammad Sharif has been performing last rites of Hindu and Muslim bodies in Faizabad for the last 27 years. Ram Temple foundation stone...

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Hindu nationalist organisation in India

Watch: PM Modi performs 'Bhoomi Pujan' at Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya [Video]

Watch: PM Modi performs 'Bhoomi Pujan' at Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in 'Bhoomi Pujan' at Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5. This will be followed by a stage event. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat were also present during the event.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:54Published
Watch: Rangoli decoration outside RSS office in Maharashtra ahead of Bhoomi Pujan [Video]

Watch: Rangoli decoration outside RSS office in Maharashtra ahead of Bhoomi Pujan

Beautiful Rangolis were made outside Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's office in Maharashtra's Nagpur ahead of foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple on August 05. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other dignitaries including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will be attending the grand ceremony of Bhoomi Pujan.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:35Published

PM arrives in Ayodhya to lay foundation stone of Ram temple

 The ground-breaking ceremony by PM Modi for the temple's construction, in the presence of Hindutva movement leaders, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, is being..
IndiaTimes

Mohan Bhagwat Mohan Bhagwat Indian activist and current chief of the nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh


Ram Janmabhoomi Ram Janmabhoomi birthplace of Rama

Patanjali Yogpeeth will make 'gurukul' in Ayodhya: Baba Ramdev [Video]

Patanjali Yogpeeth will make 'gurukul' in Ayodhya: Baba Ramdev

A large numbers of religious leaders and saints arrived at the Ram Janmbhoomi site in UP's Ayodhya on August 05. While speaking to ANI, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev said, "India's biggest fortune that we are witnessing Ram Temple event. To establish 'ram rajya' in this nation, Patanjali Yogpeeth will make a grand 'gurukul' in Ayodhya." "People from all over the world will be able to study Ved, Ayurveda here," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:27Published
9 bricks from across globe have been used in 'Bhoomi Pujan' of Ram Temple: Priest [Video]

9 bricks from across globe have been used in 'Bhoomi Pujan' of Ram Temple: Priest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in 'Bhoomi Pujan' at Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5. During the Bhoomi Pujan, Priest at Ram Temple said, "Nine bricks are kept here, these were sent by devotees of Lord Ram from around the world in 1989. There are 2 lakh 75 thousand such bricks out of which 100 bricks with 'Jai Shri Ram' engraved have been taken."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:16Published

Ayodhya Ayodhya Metropolitan City in Uttar Pradesh, India

Ayodhya: PM Modi to lay the first brick of the Ram Temple today, Ayodhya decked up | Oneindia News [Video]

Ayodhya: PM Modi to lay the first brick of the Ram Temple today, Ayodhya decked up | Oneindia News

Festivities for the 'bhoomi pujan' or foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya underway. The city has been decked up for the event and security has been increased. The foundation stone..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:32Published
Ram Temple: How Ayodhya prepared for Bhoomi pujan on August 5 [Video]

Ram Temple: How Ayodhya prepared for Bhoomi pujan on August 5

The much-awaited foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will take place amid much fanfare on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to perform a 'pooja' at the Hanuman..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:36Published
Vikram Chandra on Ram temple ceremony in Ayodhya, other top stories [Video]

Vikram Chandra on Ram temple ceremony in Ayodhya, other top stories

Life has come to a standstill as heavy rains battered Mumbai over the last 12 hours, disrupting air and rail travel. Several areas in the city and suburbs received over 200 mm of rainfall since Monday..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:27Published

PM Modi performs 'bhoomi pujan' for Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday performed the 'bhoomi pujan' of a Supreme Court-mandated Ram temple in Ayodhya, bringing to fruition the BJP's 'mandir'...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Zee NewsHinduIndiaTimesDeutsche Welle

Exclusive: First picture of Ram Lalla Virajman at makeshift temple in Ayodhya

 Today is a historic day for millions of Indians and devotees of Lord Ram as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for a grand Ram Temple in...
Zee News Also reported by •IndiaTimesDeutsche Welle

UP CM Adityanath greets PM, devotees, tweets Jai Shri Ram ahead of Ayodhya ceremony

 Ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday extended greetings to Prime Minister...
Mid-Day


