RSS and other like-minded groups worked for 30 years to fulfil Ram temple resolve: Mohan Bhagwat
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and other like-minded organisations worked for nearly 30 years to fulfil the resolve of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said here on Wednesday.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Hindu nationalist organisation in India
Mohan Bhagwat Indian activist and current chief of the nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh
Ram Janmabhoomi birthplace of Rama
Ayodhya Metropolitan City in Uttar Pradesh, India
