Ram Temple complex will become symbol of modern India based on ideas of Ramrajya: President Ram Nath Kovind
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 () President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday congratulated everyone on the inauguration of the Ram Temple construction work, saying that the temple complex will become a symbol of modern India based on the ideas of Ramrajya.
All India Imam Association President Sajid Rashidi on August 06 said that mosque will always be mosque maybe temple will be demolished to build the mosque. "Islam says a mosque will always be a mosque. It can't be broken to build something else. We believe it was, and will always be a mosque. Mosque...
An Indian National Congress party leader was booked by Madhya Pradesh police over a complaint by a Bharatiya Janata Party leader. Jitu Patwari was booked for allegedly posting a 'tampered' photograph..
