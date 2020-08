ED gets custody of three people in Kerala gold smuggling case Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday obtained the custody of three people, including main accused Swapna Suresh, in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling-money laundering case. The agency got their custody from a special NIA court in Thiruvananthapuram, officials said. 👓 View full article