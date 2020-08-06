|
Former J&K lieutenant governor G C Murmu appointed new CAG
Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Former Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Girish Chandra Murmu has been appointed the new Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, IANS said in a late night report on Wednesday.
