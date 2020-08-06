Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Former J&K lieutenant governor G C Murmu appointed new CAG

IndiaTimes Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Former Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Girish Chandra Murmu has been appointed the new Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, IANS said in a late night report on Wednesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Manoj Sinha appointed J&K's new L-G, President Kovind accepts GC Murmu's resignation | Oneindia News

Manoj Sinha appointed J&K's new L-G, President Kovind accepts GC Murmu's resignation | Oneindia News 01:22

 Hours after Gireesh Chandra Murmu, resigned from the post of J&K LG, Former union minister and senior BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh Manoj Sinha was appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir according to a statement by the Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Ram Nath Kovind accepted...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

G. C. Murmu G. C. Murmu 1st Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir

G C Murmu replaces Mehrishi as CAG

 Former J&K lieutenant governor G C Murmu, a 1985 batch IAS officer, was appointed the Comptroller and Auditor General on Thursday. ​​He will succeed Rajiv..
IndiaTimes

Manoj Sinha surprise pick as new J&K LG

 BJP veteran and former central minister Manoj Sinha was appointed lieutenant governor of Jammu & Kashmir in a surprise move after the abrupt exit of G C Murmu on..
IndiaTimes

Centre appoints GC Murmu as new CAG
IndiaTimes

Day after resigning as J&K L-G, GC Murmu appointed as next CAG

 The tenure of incumbent CAG Rajiv Mehrishi is set to retire on August 8. Murmu is likely to assume charge the next day.
DNA

Jammu and Kashmir (state) Jammu and Kashmir (state) Former state administered by India

‘Only 200 terrorists active in Valley now’

 Sustained counter-terror operations in Kashmir hinterland coupled with strengthening of the J&K border grid to prevent Pakistan from pushing in terrorists, has..
IndiaTimes

China tries raising Kashmir in UNSC, gets no support

 On the first anniversary of India’s revocation of the special status of J&K, China tried to initiate a discussion in the UN Security Council (UNSC) on the..
IndiaTimes

Comptroller and Auditor General of India Comptroller and Auditor General of India

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

J&K situation explained as LG Murmu quits on Art 370 dilution anniversary [Video]

J&K situation explained as LG Murmu quits on Art 370 dilution anniversary

Former Union minister Manoj Sinha has been appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. The news was announced a day after incumbent LG Girish Chandra Murmu tendered his resignation...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:42Published
Manoj Sinha arrives in Srinagar to take charge as Lt Governor of J-K [Video]

Manoj Sinha arrives in Srinagar to take charge as Lt Governor of J-K

Newly-appointed Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha arrived at Srinagar Airport on August 06. The appointment was confirmed by the Rashtrapati Bhawan, hours after Girish Chandra Murmu..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:16Published
Rajnath Singh chairs security review meeting in Srinagar [Video]

Rajnath Singh chairs security review meeting in Srinagar

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired security review meeting of Jammu and Kashmir in Srinagar on July 16. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat, Lieutenant-Governor Girish Chandra Murmu,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:08Published

Related news from verified sources

PAC directed CAG to audit purchase of COVID-19 equipment

 The State Legislature’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Tuesday directed the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) to conduct a special audit into
Hindu Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Former J&K lieutenant governor G C Murmu appointed new CAG

 Former Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Girish Chandra Murmu has been appointed the new Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, IANS said in a late...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNAZee News

G C Murmu replaces Mehrishi as CAG

 Former J&K lieutenant governor G C Murmu, a 1985 batch IAS officer, was appointed the Comptroller and Auditor General on Thursday. ​​He will succeed Rajiv...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee News

Tweets about this