Former J&K lieutenant governor G C Murmu appointed new CAG

Video Credit: Oneindia - Published 17 hours ago Manoj Sinha appointed J&K's new L-G, President Kovind accepts GC Murmu's resignation | Oneindia News 01:22 Hours after Gireesh Chandra Murmu, resigned from the post of J&K LG, Former union minister and senior BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh Manoj Sinha was appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir according to a statement by the Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Ram Nath Kovind accepted...