India's first Kisan Rail between Maharashtra, Bihar to start from August 7

'No positive response from Mumbai Police': Bihar DGP on releasing IPS Vinay Tiwari from quarantine



While speaking to ANI in Patna on August 06, the DGP of Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey spoke on Mumbai police's move of quarantining Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari. He said, "Mumbai police's move of quarantining Bihar IPS officer is unprofessional. Even, Supreme Court has given its observation in the matter. Still, there is no positive response from them (Mumbai police). I had hopes that they'll free him by evening or night but when I talked to them they told me that Tiwari has still not been freed." Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari came to Mumbai to investigate in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case after late actor's father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty. On Aug 04, BMC Addl Municipal Commissioner wrote to IGP Patna (Central) over quarantine of Bihar IPS Officer, in Mumbai. The letter reads, 'He can conduct proceedings with Maharashtra Govt's concerned officials on digital platforms like Zoom/Google Meet/Jio Meet or other such platforms.'

