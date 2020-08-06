|
India's first Kisan Rail between Maharashtra, Bihar to start from August 7
Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
The Kisan Rail will be flagged off by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar video conferencing.
