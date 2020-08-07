Global  
 

Air India Express Flight with 191 passengers skids off runway at Kozhikode

Mid-Day Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
An Air India Express plane with 191 people on board from Dubai skidded off the runway while landing at Kerala's Kozhikode on Friday.



Kerala: An Air India Express plane skidded during landing at Karipur Airport, Kozhikode. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/TxrQEzxPDV

— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020

The incident took...
0
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Watch: Rain fury wreaks havoc in Kerala; landslides kill over 10 in Idukki

Watch: Rain fury wreaks havoc in Kerala; landslides kill over 10 in Idukki 02:29

 Heavy rainfall has caused havoc in Kerala once again with landslides being reported from several parts of the state. 5 people have reportedly been killed due to a landslide in Idukki. NDRF has been deployed in the area by the Kerala government. Police, fire and other rescue officials have also been...

