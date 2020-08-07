|
India’s Covid tally in August highest in world so far
Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
India reported 3,28,903 new coronavirus cases in the first six days of August. India’s daily Covid cases have been the highest in the world on four of the six days of this month — August 2, 3, 5 and 6. India’s infection growth rate of 3.1% was also higher than the US and Brazil at the 2 million stage. India has the world’s third highest death toll from the virus in the first six days of August.
