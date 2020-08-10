Global  
 

‘Corrupt ex-CJIs’ remark: SC rejects Prashant Bhushan’s ‘regrets’

IndiaTimes Monday, 10 August 2020 ()
The Supreme Court on Monday rejected activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan's regret for his 2009 statement that half of 16 former CJIs were corrupt. The SC on Monday said further hearing was required in the 2009 criminal contempt case against activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan and journalist Tarun Tejpal.
