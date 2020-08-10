‘Corrupt ex-CJIs’ remark: SC rejects Prashant Bhushan’s ‘regrets’

Delhi riots: 'Want punishment for all culprits but no innocent should get punished', says Satyendar Jain



While speaking to media in the national capital on July 31, the Health Minister of Delhi, Satyendar Jain spoke on Lieutenant Governor (LG) overturning Delhi Cabinet's decision to appoint panel of lawyers of its own choice to argue Delhi violence cases in Supreme Court and High Court. He said, "Not right to have lawyers suggested by police. We want punishment for all culprits but no innocent should get punished."

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:41 Published on January 1, 1970