India-China border dispute: Galwan incursion planned in advance, Chinese deployed T-15 tanks in Tibet in January
Tuesday, 11 August 2020 () The violent stand-off between Indian and Chinese border troops at Galway Valley in Eastern Ladakh was not just a mere coincidence, but a well planned well strategy in advance by China. The neighbouring country had already deployed latest technology-equipped weapons in some areas.
Members of the Indian, Vietnamese and the Tibetan communities held a protest outside the Capitol Hill in Washington against China. The protesters were holding anti-China posters, urging people to boycott Chinese products. They shouted slogans against China's expansionist policies against their neighbours. Posters urging China to vacate Akshai Chin and Kashmir were also seen during the protest. Since the Galwan standoff between India and China, anti-China protests have broken out in several cities in the United States. 'China is aggressively trying to steal the land from India in Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh. They are intimidating Bhutan. They have also claimed that the Tajikistan mountains belong to them. Vietnam, Malaysia, Japan, Russia are also victims of China's expansionist policies', said a protester Adapa Prasad. Members of Vietnamese community also lashed out against the Communist government of China and said that their fight is against the CCP and not the people of China. China's expansionist policy has been slammed by countries across the world. China also faced flak for the Galwan faceoff where 20 India jawans were killed. Watch the full video for all the details.
The campaign to boycott Chinese products continued in the national capital following the violent face-off at Galwan Valley in Ladakh in the month of June. Sarojini Nagar Market Association joined the campaign of boycotting Chinese goods. The members of market association were carrying placards and wearing face masks with a message of 'Boycott China'. They were spreading awareness of using domestic products and boycott Chinese goods. They have urged people to adopt 'swadeshi' (indigenous) products.
Anti-China protests were held in Canada’s Toronto on August 01. It was organized by Canada Hong Kong Link & Bangladesh Minority Rights Alliance. Indian, Tibetan, Vietnamese & Taiwanese diaspora joined the protest. Amid the protests, demonstrators praised India and chanted slogans of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A woman representing the Hong Kong Canadian community said that it is of utmost importance for the people of the world to be united against China. She said, “I’m representing the Hong Kong Canadian community in joining force with our brothers and sisters from different ethnic communities to oppose to the brutal suppression of the Chinese authoritarian regime. We would like to show solidarity for our brothers and sisters that are under suppression in Tibet, Hong Kong, India, Taiwan and other parts of the world. It is of utmost importance for all people over the world to be united in saying no to this suppressive regime. We also need to urge the Canadian government to come up with a strong foreign policy.” Watch the full video for more details.
Ludhiana's Buddha Nullah, once the centre of social life, has now become a 'source of cancer'. "Sewerage treatment plants are not working in the city, the toxic water flows into Buddha nullah water body, the massive inflow of untreated sewage and industrial effluents into the water body in recent years has now turned it into a source of disease like cancer," said a NGO worker, Jaswant Singh. "The toxic flows into river Sutlej, which is one of life line of Ludhiana city," the NGO worker added. The river Sutlej, which originates from Mansarovar Lake in Tibet, flows through Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. The mayor of Ludhiana City, Balkar Singh Sidhu informed, "Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, himself watching out the cleaning project of Buddha Nullah water body. I hope, it will become the old and clean water body again as it was earlier."
Tibetans protested against Communist Party of China in Dharamshala's suburb on July 23. The protestors carried placards and posters with a message written on it -'XI Fails Tibet' and 'Free Tibet Now'. They also unfurled the banner which reads-'Down With China'. While peaking to ANI, the National Director of Student for a Free Tibet India, Rinzin said, "Today we are here to protest against the Chinese Communist Party especially the government itself because July 23 marks the 99th anniversary of Communist Party of China (CPC). Usually, this is a day of celebration for Chinese but as a Tibetan this is a sad moment for us because the foundation of CPC is based on bloodshed and dictatorship that's why we are here to protest." "We did a banner action and unfurled a 30*50 feet banner which reads 'Down With China', 'Tibet Independence India's Security' and 'Free Tibet Now'. We are here to request to government of India to specifically raise the issue of Tibet," she added.
