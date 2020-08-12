Global  
 

Two light combat helicopters developed by HAL deployed in Ladakh for high altitude IAF operations

Zee News Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Amid the prevailing border tension with China in Eastern Ladakh, two Light Combat Helicopters developed by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) have been deployed for operations at high altitude in Leh.
