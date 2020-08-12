Two light combat helicopters developed by HAL deployed in Ladakh for high altitude IAF operations
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 (
13 minutes ago) Amid the prevailing border tension with China in Eastern Ladakh, two Light Combat Helicopters developed by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) have been deployed for operations at high altitude in Leh.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
NASA to Launch Balloon Into the Stratosphere to Study the Cosmos
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA — NASA has begun work on an ambitious new project that will carry a cutting-edge telescope high into the stratosphere on a balloon, the space agency said in a press release on..
Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:47 Published 2 weeks ago
Base jumper leaps from the top of the peak of mountain
This heart stopping footage shows a high-altitude wing suit flight from the peak of a mountain.Ex Royal Marine Tim Howell climbed for six-and-a-half hours to reach the perfect spot to launch himself..
Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 03:13 Published 3 weeks ago
The new Volkswagen Arteon - Driving Video
One model series, two versions! Volkswagen has presented the new Arteon in a world premiere and is unveiling a second version - the new Arteon Shooting Brake - at the same time. This model is a..
Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 02:15 Published on July 9, 2020
Tweets about this