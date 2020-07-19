Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Traffic Police advisory in New Delhi for Independance Day

newKerala.com Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Delhi Police on crackdown against unauthorised parking': Commissioner Shrivastava [Video]

'Delhi Police on crackdown against unauthorised parking': Commissioner Shrivastava

Updating about Delhi traffic, Police Commissioner, SN Shrivastava informed numerous drives have been held against unauthorized parking to ensure roads remain clear. "In the absence of public transport,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:04Published
PM Modi pays tribute to the heroes of Kargil war on Mann ki Baat | Oneindia News [Video]

PM Modi pays tribute to the heroes of Kargil war on Mann ki Baat | Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tribute to the heroes of Kargil war on his monthly radio address Mann ki Baat. Kargil Diwas is celebrated every year, marking the day the Indian Army recaptured..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:22Published
Coronavirus: WHO reports single-day record global spike in Covid-19 cases | Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: WHO reports single-day record global spike in Covid-19 cases | Oneindia News

India's coronavirus tally surged to 10.77 lakh cases this morning after 38,902 new patients were registered in the last 24 hours, the country's biggest single-day jump in fresh infections, according to..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Independence Day 2020: Delhi traffic issues advisory for August 13, 15; lists roads to avoid, alternative routes

 The Delhi Police on Tuesday issued a traffic advisory as there will be security restrictions and diversions on both August 13 and August 15. Delhi Traffic Police...
DNA Also reported by •Zee News

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Independence Day: Check routes to avoid

 According to the advisory, the traffic around Red Fort will remain closed for general traffic from 4 am to 10 am and only labelled vehicles will be permitted.
Zee News


Tweets about this