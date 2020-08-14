Multi-layered security arrangements in place for Independence Day: Delhi Police

India is set to celebrate nation's 74th Independence Day on August 15. A full dress rehearsal of Independence Day was held at Delhi's Red Fort amid Covid pandemic. Security has been tightened in and around Red fort ahead of the event. Army, Navy, Air Force and security force personnel participated...
A full dress rehearsal was held in JandK's Doda ahead of Independence Day on August 13. Tricolour was unfurled by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Doda Kishori Lal. March past also took place by..