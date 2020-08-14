Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Multi-layered security arrangements in place for Independence Day: Delhi Police

Mid-Day Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Delhi Police said on Thursday that it has made multi-layered security arrangements for *Independence Day*.

It said that necessary coordination has been made with other agencies like the National Security Guard (NSG), Special Protection Group (SPG) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

"All the agencies will work in close...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Watch: Full dress rehearsal at Red Fort ahead of 74th Independence Day

Watch: Full dress rehearsal at Red Fort ahead of 74th Independence Day 02:30

 India is set to celebrate nation's 74th Independence Day on August 15. A full dress rehearsal of Independence Day was held at Delhi's Red Fort amid Covid pandemic. Security has been tightened in and around Red fort ahead of the event. Army, Navy, Air Force and security force personnel participated...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Full dress rehearsal held in JandK's Doda for Independence Day celebrations [Video]

Full dress rehearsal held in JandK's Doda for Independence Day celebrations

A full dress rehearsal was held in JandK's Doda ahead of Independence Day on August 13. Tricolour was unfurled by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Doda Kishori Lal. March past also took place by..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:23Published
Police inspects Pamban Bridge railway tracks in Rameswaram ahead of Independence Day [Video]

Police inspects Pamban Bridge railway tracks in Rameswaram ahead of Independence Day

The security tightened in TN's Rameswaram ahead of Independence Day. The police personnel inspected the Pamban Bridge railway tracks and took surveillance of the area. The nation will celebrate 73rd..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:09Published
Full dress rehearsals held at Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar ahead of I-Day [Video]

Full dress rehearsals held at Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar ahead of I-Day

Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, full dress rehearsal being held at Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar. Contingents of BSF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, J-K Armed Police and others took part in the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:59Published

Related news from verified sources

Security arrangements in place for Independence Day: Delhi Police Commissioner
newKerala.com

Delhi: Multilayered security arrangements, social distancing norms in place for Independence Day

 Over 300 cameras have been installed for security and their footage is being monitored round the clock, police said. There will be around 4,000 security...
IndiaTimes

Independence Day 2020: Delhi traffic issues advisory for August 13, 15; lists roads to avoid, alternative routes

 The Delhi Police on Tuesday issued a traffic advisory as there will be security restrictions and diversions on both August 13 and August 15. Delhi Traffic Police...
DNA


Tweets about this

NH_India

National Herald Ahead of the #IndependenceDay celebrations on August 15, security has been beefed up in #Delhi-#NCR with multi-laye… https://t.co/GANAva4cJB 25 minutes ago

avpnews_live

AVP News 74th Independence Day: Multi-layered security arrangements, social distancing norms in place for celebrations at Re… https://t.co/mLj1WMgpdX 7 hours ago

samindradas

Samindra Das RT @TheWeekLive: Multi-layered security arrangements, social distancing norms in place for #IndependenceDay2020 https://t.co/VLmfDZY5m7 10 hours ago

TheWeekLive

THE WEEK Multi-layered security arrangements, social distancing norms in place for #IndependenceDay2020 https://t.co/VLmfDZY5m7 10 hours ago