Congress leader Rajiv Tyagi passes away due to cardiac arrest

Mid-Day Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Delhi Congress leader Rajiv Tyagi passed away on Wednesday due to cardiac arrest at his residence in Ghaziabad. After he suffered a cardiac arrest, Tyagi was rushed to Ghaziabad's Yashoda Hospital. The Congress party took to Twitter to announce the passing away of the Tyagi, who was also the national spokesperson of the...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Rahat Indori passes away at age of 70 due to cardiac arrest

Rahat Indori passes away at age of 70 due to cardiac arrest 01:15

 Legendary Urdu poet and lyricist Dr. Rahat Indori passed away at age of 70 in Indore's Aurobindo hospital on August 11. 70-year-old poet had suffered two heart attacks and was suffering from pneumonia. Indori was admitted in the hospital on August 09 and was tested positive for COVID-19.

