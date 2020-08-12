|
Congress leader Rajiv Tyagi passes away due to cardiac arrest
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Delhi Congress leader Rajiv Tyagi passed away on Wednesday due to cardiac arrest at his residence in Ghaziabad. After he suffered a cardiac arrest, Tyagi was rushed to Ghaziabad's Yashoda Hospital. The Congress party took to Twitter to announce the passing away of the Tyagi, who was also the national spokesperson of the...
|
|
|
|
|
