Jamia tops list of central universities in government rankings
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 () Jamia Millia Islamia, which had been in turmoil in the past few months, has bagged the first spot among all central universities in the country in rankings released by the ministry of education with a score of 90%. In the ‘Grading/scoring of performance of central universities’ by the ministry, Jamia had a score of 90%, compared to 83% of Rajiv Gandhi University of Arunachal Pradesh, 82% of JNU and 78% of Aligarh Muslim University.
Safoora Zargar, a pregnant student of Jamia Milia Islamia University, who was arrested in April this year in a case related to Delhi riots, was released from jail on June 24. She was granted bail by the Delhi High Court on June 23. Zargar was arrested for her alleged involvement in the Delhi riots case which left over 50 people dead.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on winning the confidence motion in State Assembly on August 14 said that there is a wave of happiness. Ashok Gehlot said, "In the entire state, there is a wave of happiness. The BJP's conspiracy has failed in Rajasthan. I consider it a win for the people of Rajasthan. Now we have to work together to fight COVID-19. The way BJP had conspired in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, they applied the same technique in Rajasthan, but they have been exposed."
Members of the Indian, Vietnamese and the Tibetan communities held a protest outside the Capitol Hill in Washington against China. The protesters were holding anti-China posters, urging people to boycott Chinese products. They shouted slogans against China's expansionist policies against their neighbours. Posters urging China to vacate Akshai Chin and Kashmir were also seen during the protest. Since the Galwan standoff between India and China, anti-China protests have broken out in several cities in the United States. 'China is aggressively trying to steal the land from India in Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh. They are intimidating Bhutan. They have also claimed that the Tajikistan mountains belong to them. Vietnam, Malaysia, Japan, Russia are also victims of China's expansionist policies', said a protester Adapa Prasad. Members of Vietnamese community also lashed out against the Communist government of China and said that their fight is against the CCP and not the people of China. China's expansionist policy has been slammed by countries across the world. China also faced flak for the Galwan faceoff where 20 India jawans were killed. Watch the full video for all the details.
Fighter aircraft gifted by Indian Air Force to Aligarh Muslim University in 2009, was listed online for sale at price of Rs 9.99 crore. However, the post was removed soon after the incident came to light. University Prof Mohd Wasim Ali said, "Someone listed the fighter aircraft on OLX, however, this is completely fake." University will conduct an investigation in the matter.
Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) postponed all end-semester examinations scheduled for July until further notice. The decision was taken in the wake coronavirus pandemic. "Due to increasing number of coronavirus infection, Aligarh Muslim University has suspended all examinations of session 2019-20. The exams were scheduled to hold in July," said the Public Relation Officer of AMU, Omer Salem Peerzada. AMU said that further decision on the matter will be communicated after University Grants Commission (UGC) releases its guidelines on examinations.
Bollywood actress and BJP MP Hema Malini attended a webinar organised by JNU on Gender Bias and Stereotyping, Gender Equality and Women Rights. She encouraged students through her experience. "Failure is always an opportunity to grow bigger. One should not get upset and take a back seat. Never give up," Malini said.