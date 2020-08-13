Global  
 

Pranab Mukherjee is alive and haemodynamically stable: Son, daughter refute rumours

IndiaTimes Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
"My Father Shri Pranab Mukherjee is still alive & haemodynamically stable ! Speculations & fake news being circulated by reputed Journalists on social media clearly reflects that Media in India has become a factory of Fake News," Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted.
