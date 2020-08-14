|
Former President Pranab Mukherjee's condition unchanged, continues to be on ventilator support
Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Earlier on Thursday, dismissing fake news about the Former President's death, his son Abhijit Mukherjee on Thursday said that his father is still alive and "haemodynamically" stable.
