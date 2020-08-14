Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Former President Pranab Mukherjee's condition unchanged, continues to be on ventilator support

DNA Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Earlier on Thursday, dismissing fake news about the Former President's death, his son Abhijit Mukherjee on Thursday said that his father is still alive and "haemodynamically" stable.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Covid update: India drug shortage easing says firm; Russia vaccine ready

Covid update: India drug shortage easing says firm; Russia vaccine ready 03:13

 From the supply of antiviral drug remdesivir stabilising in India after shortage as per producer Cipla, to Russia becoming the first nation to declare a vaccine ready for use - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. The health of India's former President Pranab Mukherjee has worsened...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Pranab Mukherjee Pranab Mukherjee 13th President of India

Pranab Mukherjee continues to be on ventilator support

 "The condition of Hon'ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning (14 August 2020). He is under intensive care and continues to be on ventilatory..
IndiaTimes

Dad asked for jackfruit from village: Pranab's son

 Less than a week before former President Pranab Mukherjee went on ventilator support, he had called up his son with a request.
IndiaTimes
Covid update: Vaccine for Mexico, Argentina; Ram Temple trust head infected [Video]

Covid update: Vaccine for Mexico, Argentina; Ram Temple trust head infected

From Ram Temple trust head getting infected to Congress slamming Kerala CM, here are the top updates of coronavirus pandemic. Head of Ram Temple trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was rushed to Medanta hospital in Gurugram. Das had shared the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the groundbreaking ceremony in Ayodhya. Meanwhile, Mexico and Argentina came to an agreement to produce AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine. The vaccine is to be manufactured for Latin America, phase 3 trials results due for November. Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw spoke on Russia’s Sputnik-V. Shaw said Russia is not the first vaccine provider as there are other advanced vaccine programs. Also, former Karnataka President Siddaramaiah was discharged from hospital on Thursday after he tested negative for Covid-19. Former President Pranab Mukherjee tested remains critical but slowly responding to medical interventions. Mukherjee had tested positive for Covid-19 after which he was shifted to a hospital.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:48Published

My father is and always been a fighter, he is slowly responding to medical interventions: Pranab Mukherjee's son

 "My father is & has always been a fighter! He is slowly responding to medical interventions & all his vital parameters are stable. I urge upon every well-wisher..
IndiaTimes

Abhijit Mukherjee Abhijit Mukherjee Indian politician

Pranab Mukherjee is alive and haemodynamically stable: Son, daughter refute rumours

 "My Father Shri Pranab Mukherjee is still alive & haemodynamically stable ! Speculations & fake news being circulated by reputed Journalists on social media..
IndiaTimes

'Pranab Mukherjee is alive and haemodynamically stable': Son, daughter refute fake news

 Pranab Mukherjee's son Abhijit Mukherjee alleged that fake news is being circulated by reputed journalists on social media regarding his father's death.
DNA

Former President Pranab Mukherjee now 'haemodynamically stable', says son

 Former President Pranab Mukherjee, who is on ventilator support after surgery to remove a clot in his brain condition is now "haemodynamically stable", his son..
IndiaTimes

Related videos from verified sources

Pranab Mukherjee critical | Former President's death rumours are false | Oneindia News [Video]

Pranab Mukherjee critical | Former President's death rumours are false | Oneindia News

Former President Pranab Mukherjee remains critical and on ventilator support but haemodynamically stable after he underwent a brain surgery to remove a blood clot and at the same time tested positive..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:19Published
Pranab Mukherjee critical | Former Indian President is Covid +ve | Oneindia News [Video]

Pranab Mukherjee critical | Former Indian President is Covid +ve | Oneindia News

Former President Pranab Mukherjee remains critical and on ventilator support after he underwent a brain surgery to remove a blood clot. During the same procedure, he tested positive for the novel..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:20Published
Covid update: Pranab Mukherjee infected; WHO on virus; Yediyurappa recovers [Video]

Covid update: Pranab Mukherjee infected; WHO on virus; Yediyurappa recovers

From former Indian President getting infected to Karnataka Chief Minister recovering from Covid-19, here are the top updates on coronavirus pandemic. Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee tested..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:14Published

Related news from verified sources

Former president Pranab Mukherjee `haemodynamically stable now`, confirms son Abhijit Mukherjee

 Former President Pranab Mukherjee is haemodynamically stable now confirmed his son Abhijit Mukherjee on Wednesday evening. Mukherjee, 84, was admitted to Army's...
Zee News Also reported by •IndiaTimesIndian Express

Live: My father is stable, says Pranab's son

 The condition of former president Pranab Mukherjee continues to be critical and he remains on ventilator support. He was admitted to the hospital and underwent a...
IndiaTimes

Pranab Mukherjee deeply comatose with stable vital parameters: Army hospital

 Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi on Thursday informed in an official statement that the condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee remained...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this