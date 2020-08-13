Global  
 

UP: Ram temple trust head Mahant Nritya Gopal Das tests positive for coronavirus

IndiaTimes Thursday, 13 August 2020
The head of the Ram temple trust, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das (80), has tested positive for Covid-19, officials said on Thursday. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has taken detailed information on the health condition of Das, a senior government official said. Das had recently shared the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.
