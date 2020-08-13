UP: Ram temple trust head Mahant Nritya Gopal Das tests positive for coronavirus
Thursday, 13 August 2020 () The head of the Ram temple trust, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das (80), has tested positive for Covid-19, officials said on Thursday. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has taken detailed information on the health condition of Das, a senior government official said. Das had recently shared the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.
