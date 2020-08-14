Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Ram Nath Kovind sends veiled message to China in Independence Day Eve address

Mid-Day Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
In a veiled message to *China* amid the border standoff, President *Ram Nath Kovind *on Friday asserted that while India believes in peace it is also capable of giving a befitting response to any attempt of aggression as he said "some in our neighbourhood" tried to carry out "misadventure of expansion".

In his address to the...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: President Kovind hosts 'At Home' reception on I-Day, PM Modi, Army Chief present

President Kovind hosts 'At Home' reception on I-Day, PM Modi, Army Chief present 01:29

 President Ram Nath Kovind hosted ''At Home' reception in the President House on the occasion of Independence Day. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were present at the event. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General...

