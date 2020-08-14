President Ram Nath Kovind sends veiled message to China in Independence Day Eve address
Friday, 14 August 2020 () In a veiled message to *China* amid the border standoff, President *Ram Nath Kovind *on Friday asserted that while India believes in peace it is also capable of giving a befitting response to any attempt of aggression as he said "some in our neighbourhood" tried to carry out "misadventure of expansion".
