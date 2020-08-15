Global  
 

PM Narendra Modi unfurls national flag on 74th Independence Day

IndiaTimes Saturday, 15 August 2020
On his arrival at 7:18 am in front of the Lahore Gate of Red Fort, Prime Minister Modi was received by defence minister Rajnath Singh and defence secretary Dr Ajay Kumar. The defence secretary introduced the General Officer Commanding (GoC), Delhi Area, Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra to the Prime Minister.
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Red Fort on Independence Day. He was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. He also reviewed the Guard of Honour at the iconic monument. PM Modi will soon unfurl the tricolour and address the nation. India is celebrating 74th Independence Day.

