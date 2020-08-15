|
PM Narendra Modi unfurls national flag on 74th Independence Day
Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
On his arrival at 7:18 am in front of the Lahore Gate of Red Fort, Prime Minister Modi was received by defence minister Rajnath Singh and defence secretary Dr Ajay Kumar. The defence secretary introduced the General Officer Commanding (GoC), Delhi Area, Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra to the Prime Minister.
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India
PM Modi, HM Shah pay tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 2nd death anniversary
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:11Published
Ram Madhav slams Rahul Gandhi for criticising PM Modi over Ladakh issueBharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Ram Madhav on Sunday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over..
IndiaTimes
Shiv Sena questions quarantine rules regarding PM Modi after Nritya Gopal Das tests Covid-19 positiveAfter Ram Janmabhoomi trust head Nritya Gopal Das tested positive for novel coronavirus infection, Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamna on Sunday questioned if Prime..
IndiaTimes
PM Modi conveys greetings on Parsi new year
IndiaTimes
PM's cowardice allowed China to take our land, his lies will ensure they keep it: Rahul GandhiAlleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi lied about the Eastern Ladakh stand-off, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that Prime Minister allowed China..
IndiaTimes
Ajay Kumar (civil servant) Indian civil servant
Rajnath Singh Defence Minister of India
Atal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversary: President Kovind, VP Naidu, PM Modi pay tribute
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:12Published
PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh remember Atal Bihari Vajpayee on second death anniversaryBorn on December 25, 1924, in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, Vajpayee was the first-ever person from the BJP to become the Prime Minister.
DNA
President Kovind hosts 'At Home' reception on I-Day, PM Modi, Army Chief present
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:29Published
Independence Day (India) National day in India, celebrated on 15 August
74th Indian Independence Day marked in Canada
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:23Published
Watch: Indian embassy in US celebrates Independence Day, Joe Biden extends wishes
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:29Published
On India's 74th Independence Day, Empire State Building in New York illuminated in tricolourThe Empire State Building in New York was lit up in the colours of the Indian national flag on the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day. Under the concept..
IndiaTimes
Red Fort historic fortress in Delhi, India
Desi anti-drone shield for Red FortThe Tejas fighter jet and the recently-announced negative arms imports list came in for special mention by Prime Minister Modi as part of the “Atmanirbhar..
IndiaTimes
From LoC to LAC, India has responded to aggression in same language: PM ModiThe country and Indian army have responded to belligerence on the borders in the language of the aggressor and Ladakh has given the world a demonstration of the..
IndiaTimes
I-Day: PM Modi continues 'safa' tradition; opts for saffron, cream turbanContinuing his tradition of donning flamboyant and colourful turbans, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sported a saffron and cream headgear with a long tail at the..
IndiaTimes
Dedicated Freight Corridor Project will enhance overall development in the country: PM Modi
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:38Published
Lahori Gate, Delhi building in India
Vijay Kumar Mishra Indian politician
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this