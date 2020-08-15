Independence Day 2020: History, significance as India celebrates its 74th year of freedom
Saturday, 15 August 2020 () Today India celebrates its 74th *Independence Day*. This year, the COVID-19 pandemic has cast its shadow over the celebrations across the country. Keeping in mind the required precautions, this year many crucial changes have also been made at the venue at Red Fort in Delhi for the event.
Preparations for Independence Day celebrations are in full swing ahead of August 15. In Jammu and Kashmir, a full dress rehearsal was done on August 11 in Udhampur. Only eight contingents participated in the rehearsal. Authorities have imposed precautionary measures amid the Covid-19 pandemic....