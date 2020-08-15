Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Independence Day 2020: History, significance as India celebrates its 74th year of freedom

Mid-Day Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Independence Day 2020: History, significance as India celebrates its 74th year of freedomToday India celebrates its 74th *Independence Day*. This year, the COVID-19 pandemic has cast its shadow over the celebrations across the country. Keeping in mind the required precautions, this year many crucial changes have also been made at the venue at Red Fort in Delhi for the event.

The day that is otherwise celebrated...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Independence Day 2020: Full dress rehearsal in J&K; security beefed up in Delhi

Independence Day 2020: Full dress rehearsal in J&K; security beefed up in Delhi 02:10

 Preparations for Independence Day celebrations are in full swing ahead of August 15. In Jammu and Kashmir, a full dress rehearsal was done on August 11 in Udhampur. Only eight contingents participated in the rehearsal. Authorities have imposed precautionary measures amid the Covid-19 pandemic....

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: PM Modi hoists national flag at Red Fort on 74th Independence Day [Video]

Watch: PM Modi hoists national flag at Red Fort on 74th Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolour. He will shortly address the nation at Red Fort. India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day. The PM is being assisted by Major Shweta Pandey in..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:57Published
Kiren Rijiju launches 'Fit India Freedom Run', says 'it's good to run in name of freedom' [Video]

Kiren Rijiju launches 'Fit India Freedom Run', says 'it's good to run in name of freedom'

The Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports (Independent Charge) Kiren Rijiju has virtually launched 'Fit India Freedom Run' on August 14. Participants will be running between August 15..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:39Published
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses nation on eve of Independence Day [Video]

President Ram Nath Kovind addresses nation on eve of Independence Day

President Ram Nath Kovind in his address to the nation on the eve of Independence Day said that celebrations of Independence Day this year will be rather restrained. He said, "Celebrations of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 04:30Published

Tweets about this

SurajRai0889

Suraj Rai RT @LawrenceSellin: Jai Hind. https://t.co/31ojYSq5w9 1 minute ago