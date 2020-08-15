Independence Day 2020: History, significance as India celebrates its 74th year of freedom Saturday, 15 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Today India celebrates its 74th *Independence Day*. This year, the COVID-19 pandemic has cast its shadow over the celebrations across the country. Keeping in mind the required precautions, this year many crucial changes have also been made at the venue at Red Fort in Delhi for the event.



