Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

World Equality Day: History, significance and why is it observed

Mid-Day Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
August 26 is observed as World Equality Day in the *United States*. The day celebrates 100 years of American women, who protested for a long time for their suffrage, attaining their constitutional right to vote.

*Significance*

The World Equality Day was first celebrated in 1972 after then US President Richard Nixon gave an...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Last surviving D-Day tank landing craft arrives in Southsea ahead of museum move [Video]

Last surviving D-Day tank landing craft arrives in Southsea ahead of museum move

The last surviving tank landing craft used at D-Day has arrived in Southsea aspart of its move to a museum. The LCT 7074 was restored at the PortsmouthNaval Base in a £4.7 million project and will go..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
World Renowned Fitness and Nutrition Expert, Autumn Calabrese Releases New Book and 30 Day Plan to Lose Weight [Video]

World Renowned Fitness and Nutrition Expert, Autumn Calabrese Releases New Book and 30 Day Plan to Lose Weight

Autumn Calabrese is one of the world's top fitness and nutrition experts and creator of Beachbody's 21 Day Fix and The Ultimate Portion Fix--now she's sharing her personal stories, struggles and 'A-Ha'..

Credit: LifeMinute.tv     Duration: 02:45Published
William addresses the nation on VJ Day [Video]

William addresses the nation on VJ Day

Veterans shared their memories of the Second World War as the Duke ofCambridge paid tribute to those who fought in the Far East on VJ Day. The 75thanniversary of VJ Day – victory over Impperial Japan..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:21Published

Related news from verified sources

World Photography Day: History, Significance and why it is observed

 August 19 is celebrated as World *Photography* Day. The day is observed to inspire photographers and photography enthusiasts to 'share their world' with people....
Mid-Day


Tweets about this