World Equality Day: History, significance and why is it observed

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Last surviving D-Day tank landing craft arrives in Southsea ahead of museum move



The last surviving tank landing craft used at D-Day has arrived in Southsea aspart of its move to a museum. The LCT 7074 was restored at the PortsmouthNaval Base in a £4.7 million project and will go.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 2 days ago World Renowned Fitness and Nutrition Expert, Autumn Calabrese Releases New Book and 30 Day Plan to Lose Weight



Autumn Calabrese is one of the world's top fitness and nutrition experts and creator of Beachbody's 21 Day Fix and The Ultimate Portion Fix--now she's sharing her personal stories, struggles and 'A-Ha'.. Credit: LifeMinute.tv Duration: 02:45 Published 1 week ago William addresses the nation on VJ Day



Veterans shared their memories of the Second World War as the Duke ofCambridge paid tribute to those who fought in the Far East on VJ Day. The 75thanniversary of VJ Day – victory over Impperial Japan.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:21 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources World Photography Day: History, Significance and why it is observed August 19 is celebrated as World *Photography* Day. The day is observed to inspire photographers and photography enthusiasts to 'share their world' with people....

Mid-Day 1 week ago





Tweets about this