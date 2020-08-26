World Equality Day: History, significance and why is it observed
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 () August 26 is observed as World Equality Day in the *United States*. The day celebrates 100 years of American women, who protested for a long time for their suffrage, attaining their constitutional right to vote.
*Significance*
The World Equality Day was first celebrated in 1972 after then US President Richard Nixon gave an...
The last surviving tank landing craft used at D-Day has arrived in Southsea aspart of its move to a museum. The LCT 7074 was restored at the PortsmouthNaval Base in a £4.7 million project and will go..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published
Autumn Calabrese is one of the world's top fitness and nutrition experts and creator of Beachbody's 21 Day Fix and The Ultimate Portion Fix--now she's sharing her personal stories, struggles and 'A-Ha'..
Veterans shared their memories of the Second World War as the Duke ofCambridge paid tribute to those who fought in the Far East on VJ Day. The 75thanniversary of VJ Day – victory over Impperial Japan..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:21Published