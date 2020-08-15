Global  
 

PM Narendra Modi unfurls tricolour on 74th Independence Day

Mid-Day Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unfurled the Tricolour at the Red Fort and addressed the nation amid Covid-19 induced new norms after paying tribute at the Raj Ghat on the occasion of 74th Independence Day.

Continuing the tradition of sporting bright-coloured turbans for his Independence Day speeches, the Prime...
0
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: 74th I-Day: PM Modi arrives at Red Fort

74th I-Day: PM Modi arrives at Red Fort 01:31

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Red Fort on Independence Day. He was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. He also reviewed the Guard of Honour at the iconic monument. PM Modi will soon unfurl the tricolour and address the nation. India is celebrating 74th Independence Day.

