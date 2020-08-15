PM Modi delivers message to Pakistan, China from Red Fort on Independence Day
Saturday, 15 August 2020 () Addressing the nation on the occasion of country's 74th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that no country should try to raise an eye on the sovereignty of India. Lauding the soldiers he said that the Indian Army has responded from the Line of Control (LoC) to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and they have time and again proved their ability and valor.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Red Fort on Independence Day. He was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. He also reviewed the Guard of Honour at the iconic monument. PM Modi will soon unfurl the tricolour and address the nation. India is celebrating 74th Independence Day.
On his 7th Independence Day speech, which comes amid the Covid-19 pandemic, PM Modi announced measures which he said would revolutionise the health sector. From the ramparts of the Red Fort he launched..