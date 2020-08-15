PM Modi delivers message to Pakistan, China from Red Fort on Independence Day Saturday, 15 August 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

Addressing the nation on the occasion of country's 74th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that no country should try to raise an eye on the sovereignty of India. Lauding the soldiers he said that the Indian Army has responded from the Line of Control (LoC) to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and they have time and again proved their ability and valor. 👓 View full article

