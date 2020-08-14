PM to address nation from Red Fort for 7th consecutive time amid pandemic shadow
Friday, 14 August 2020 () Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his seventh straight Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Saturday -- an address that comes amid the coronavirus pandemic, a border standoff with China and a slew of reforms by the government under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.
India gears up to celebrate the nation's 74th Independence Day on August 15. Security has been put on high alert in the national capital. Strict checking on vehicular movement is being done across the city. This year, curtailed celebrations have been planned in view of Covid pandemic. Prime Minister...
India is set to celebrate nation's 74th Independence Day on August 15. A full dress rehearsal of Independence Day was held at Delhi's Red Fort amid Covid pandemic. Security has been tightened in and around Red fort ahead of the event. Army, Navy, Air Force and security force personnel participated in the rehearsal on Thursday. Wearing of masks, social distancing and hand sanitisation were thoroughly followed at the event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the Tricolour flag at Red Fort to mark the Independence Day. The Prime Minister will also address the nation on August 15. It will be PM Modi's second Independence Day speech of second consecutive term in office. Curtailed Independence Day celebrations have been planned due to the Covid situation. Security measures have also been intensified across the Capital. Police were seen checking vehicles in several parts of the city. Additional cops have been deployed to maintain law and order situation.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:30Published
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation (NIIO) through an online webinar on August 13. UP CM Yogi Adityanath and others were also present at the event. NIIO puts in place dedicated structures for end-users to interact with academia and industry towards fostering innovation and indigenisation for self-reliance in defence in keeping with vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ vision. Singh said 'we can save large proportion of money by producing in India'. He inaugurated new projects as part of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Week’ celebrations. "PM Modi’s vision is one to boost our self-confidence. We can’t build self-confidence while relying on others. We can’t bring India among top 3 economies if we rely on others. We can save a large proportion of money if we produce in India. We can use the money to boost MSMEs related to Defence industry," the Defence Minister said. Singh on Sunday announced a ban on import of 101 items including weapons. Import of transport aircraft, light combat helicopters, others to be stopped by 2024. Step taken to boost India’s domestic defence industry. The step is in tune with government’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative. Defence Expert Major General (Retd) Asthana welcomed the step. Asthana said, "No country can be military power unless its self reliant in defence industry. Decision to put ban on 101 items is a first major step towards self-reliance. Importing is costly, you pay in dollars, it can be choked anytime. For Make in India, it cannot be only government or private players. R&D Defence is very costly for private player, investment is risky. Now, certain money has been allocated & collaboration has been accepted. Indian industry can now find a partner with R&D base & manufacture in India.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:18Published
While many Americans are looking for ways to save money right now, unused fruit may be a hidden culprit, according to a new study.The average person throws away $520 a year ? in old fruit.A survey of..