Shaheen Bagh 'activist' Shahzad Ali joins BJP

Mid-Day Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Ulema Council Secretary Shahzad Ali, who reportedly played a role in the Shaheen Bagh protest that started last winter against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday along with other members from the minority community.

Speaking to IANS, Ali claimed he was very much a part of the...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali joins BJP

Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali joins BJP 02:45

 Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali, who had protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on August 16 in presence of Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta and leader Shyam Jaju. Shahzad Ali said, "I have joined BJP to prove wrong those in our community who...

