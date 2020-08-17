Coronavirus death toll in India surges past 50,000, tally crosses 26 lakh
Monday, 17 August 2020 () India's novel coronavirus tally crossed the 26-lakh mark on Monday with 57,981 new cases in 24 hours, while the death toll climbed to 50,921 with 941 more fatalities, said the Health Ministry.
Out of the total 26,47,663 cases, recoveries have surged to 17,51,555 with a record 57,584 more people recuperating in the past 24...
India's coronavirus woes are far from over as the country is continuously reporting over 60,000 cases, daily for the last few days, and has seen rise of 50,000 plus new infections all August. Moreover,..
