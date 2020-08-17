Coronavirus death toll in India surges past 50,000, tally crosses 26 lakh Monday, 17 August 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )





Out of the total 26,47,663 cases, recoveries have surged to 17,51,555 with a record 57,584 more people recuperating in the past 24... India's novel coronavirus tally crossed the 26-lakh mark on Monday with 57,981 new cases in 24 hours, while the death toll climbed to 50,921 with 941 more fatalities, said the Health Ministry.Out of the total 26,47,663 cases, recoveries have surged to 17,51,555 with a record 57,584 more people recuperating in the past 24


