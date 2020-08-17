Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus death toll in India surges past 50,000, tally crosses 26 lakh

Mid-Day Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
India's novel coronavirus tally crossed the 26-lakh mark on Monday with 57,981 new cases in 24 hours, while the death toll climbed to 50,921 with 941 more fatalities, said the Health Ministry.

Out of the total 26,47,663 cases, recoveries have surged to 17,51,555 with a record 57,584 more people recuperating in the past 24...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

With 57,982 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 26 lakh mark [Video]

With 57,982 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 26 lakh mark

With continuous rise in COVID-19 cases, India crossed 26 lakh mark on August 17. The spike of 57,982 cases and 941 deaths were reported in the country in last 24 hours. The COVID-19 tally in country..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published
COVID update: Maharashtra's cases nearing 6 lakh, deaths cross 20,000 mark [Video]

COVID update: Maharashtra's cases nearing 6 lakh, deaths cross 20,000 mark

India's coronavirus woes are far from over as the country is continuously reporting over 60,000 cases, daily for the last few days, and has seen rise of 50,000 plus new infections all August. Moreover,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:23Published
Vaishno Devi shrine opens for devotees after 5 months, cap of 2,000 pilgrims per day | Oneindia News [Video]

Vaishno Devi shrine opens for devotees after 5 months, cap of 2,000 pilgrims per day | Oneindia News

Pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in Jammu resumed on Sunday, nearly five months after being suspended on March 18 due to coronavirus pandemic. Two people have been arrested in..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:11Published

Related news from verified sources

From 20 Lakh, India crosses 26 Lakh Covid cases in nine days

 India's COVID-19 tally rose to 26,42,344 with a single-day spike of 63,490 infections, while the total number of recoveries rose to 19,09,541 pushing the...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Zee NewsDNAWorldNews

India records 57,981 new coronavirus COVID-19 cases; death toll surpass 50,000 mark

 The COVID-19 tally in India now stands at to 26,47,664 including 6,76,900 active cases, 19,19,843 discharged/migrated & 50,921 deaths as Ministry of Health and...
Zee News

Coronavirus Outbreak: India's COVID-19 case tally at 20.88 lakh; death toll tops 42,500

 The death toll due to the disease now stands at 42,518 in the country, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). The COVID-19 tally of...
DNA Also reported by •Zee NewsIndiaTimes

Tweets about this