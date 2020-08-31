Global  
 

Global COVID-19 cases top 25 million

Mid-Day Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases globally has topped 25 million. That's according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The US leads the count with 5.9 million cases, followed by Brazil with 3.8 million and India with 3.5 million. Global deaths from COVID-19 stand at over 842,000, with the US having the highest...
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Published
News video: Coronavirus: Global cases pass 25 million as India records record spike

Coronavirus: Global cases pass 25 million as India records record spike 01:00

 The global caseload has just topped 25 million, but protests against confinement measures keep growing in Europe and around the world.View on euronews

