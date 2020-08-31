|
Global COVID-19 cases top 25 million
Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases globally has topped 25 million. That's according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.
The US leads the count with 5.9 million cases, followed by Brazil with 3.8 million and India with 3.5 million. Global deaths from COVID-19 stand at over 842,000, with the US having the highest...
U.S. coronavirus cases top 6 million
U.S. cases of the novel coronavirus surpassed 6 million on Sunday as many states in the Midwest reported increasing infections, according to a Reuters tally. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:43Published
Coronavirus in numbers: Global cases top 25 million
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases globally has topped 25 million,according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. The Government said41,499 people had died in the UK within 28 days of..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34Published
