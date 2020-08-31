Global COVID-19 cases top 25 million Monday, 31 August 2020 ( 2 hours ago )





The US leads the count with 5.9 million cases, followed by Brazil with 3.8 million and India with 3.5 million. Global deaths from COVID-19 stand at over 842,000, with the US having the highest... The number of confirmed coronavirus cases globally has topped 25 million. That's according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.The US leads the count with 5.9 million cases, followed by Brazil with 3.8 million and India with 3.5 million. Global deaths from COVID-19 stand at over 842,000, with the US having the highest 👓 View full article

