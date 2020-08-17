NEET, JEE exams to be held as per schedule, Supreme Court dismisses plea to defer it
Monday, 17 August 2020 () The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking the postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), scheduled to be held in September 2020.
A petition was filed in the apex court seeking postponement of JEE (Main) April 2020 and NEET-Undergraduate examinations...
The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking postponement of the JEE Main and NEET exams. Three security personnel - two personnel of the CRPF and one cop of the Jammu and Kashmir Police - were killed in the line of duty this morning in a terror attack in J&K's Baramulla district. A teenage...
New twists and turns continue to emerge in the Sushant Singh Rajput case with every passing day. Even as a political war continues between Bihar and Maharashtra, now the Central Bureau of Investigation..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:28Published