NEET, JEE exams to be held as per schedule, Supreme Court dismisses plea to defer it

Mid-Day Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking the postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), scheduled to be held in September 2020.

A petition was filed in the apex court seeking postponement of JEE (Main) April 2020 and NEET-Undergraduate examinations...
 Three security personnel - two personnel of the CRPF and one cop of the Jammu and Kashmir Police - were killed in the line of duty this morning in a terror attack in J&K's Baramulla district. A teenage...

JEE Main, NEET to be held as per schedule: SC

 The Supreme Court on Monday said that it has taken into the record the submission of the Solicitor General that JEE Main and NEET UG 2020 will be held with...
IndiaTimes

Supreme Court quashes plea seeking deferment of NEET, JEE 2020 exams

 The SC dismissed the petition seeking postponement of NEET and JEE UG 2020 and gave a green signal for the conduct of examinations.
DNA

SC dismisses plea seeking postponement of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test and Joint Entrance Examination

 Supreme Court (SC) on Monday (August 17) dismissed a plea seeking the postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance...
Zee News


