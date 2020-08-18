Madras High Court refuses to allow Vedanta's Sterlite Copper plant in Thoothukudi to reopen
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 () The Madras High Court dismissed the company's plea to resume operations at its Sterlite Copper factory in Thoothukudi, two years after it was shut down by the Tamil Nadu government for violating environmental norms.
Equity benchmark indices swung nearly 1 per cent lower during the afternoon session on July 30 ahead of the expiry day of monthly futures and options contracts. At the closing bell, the BSE S and P Sensex was down by 335 points or 0.88 per cent at 37,736 while the Nifty 50 lost 101 points or 0.9 per cent at 11,102. Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red except for Nifty pharma which gained by 3.1 per cent and IT which crawled up by 0.6 per cent. Nifty bank slipped by 2 per cent, financial service by 1.8 per cent and metal by 1.2 per cent. Among stocks, energy majors were big losers with Bharat Petroleum Corporation down by 8 per cent to Rs 417.80 per share. IndianOil Corporation dipped by 4.1 per cent, ONGC by 2.4 per cent and Power Grid Corporation by 2.3 per cent. Banking scrips too witnessed losses with IndusInd Bank dipping by 5.4 per cent, Axis Bank by 3.4 per cent and State Bank of India by 2.4 per cent while home loan lender lost by 3.6 per cent. Pharma stocks, however, witnessed handsome gains with Dr Reddy's advancing by 4.6 per cent to close at Rs 4,500 per share. Sun Pharma and Cipla were up by 3.7 per cent and 0.8 per cent respectively. Wipro, Infosys, Vedanta, Maruti Suzuki, Britannia and Reliance Industries too traded with a positive bias. Meanwhile, Asian stocks were flat as the US Federal Reserve members voted to leave the target range for short-term rates between 0 and 0.25 per cent to support the country's virus-battered economy. Japan's Nikkei and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were down by 0.26 per cent and 0.69 per cent but South Korea's Kospi moved up by 0.17 per cent.
Equity benchmark indices swung upward for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday with buying across several counters. The BSE SandP Sensex closed 519 points or 1.49 per cent higher at 35,430 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 160 points or 1.55 per cent at 10,471. Larsen and Toubro jumped by 6.73 per cent to Rs 968.50 per share after the engineering and construction multinational called for reduction in India's dependence on imported products, including those from China, and called for a feasible Make in India ecosystem. Shares of IndusInd Bank rose 6.5 per cent to Rs 521.90 after the private sector lender said that its promoter had acquired additional shares of the bank through open market purchases. Bajaj Finance rose by 9.2 per cent while NTPC was up by 5.7 per cent, Hindalco by 5.4 per cent, UPL by 3.8 per cent, Power Grid Corporation by 3.7 per cent and Axis Bank by 3.3 per cent. However, Reliance Industries dropped by 1.4 per cent to Rs 1,721.70 per share on profit booking along with Bharti Airtel, Vedanta and Maruti Suzuki. Meanwhile, Asian shares see-sawed in a wild ride following confusing statements from the White House over the US-China trade deal with President Donald Trump later clarifying the pact was fully intact. Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed by 1.62 per cent and Japan's Nikkei added 0.5 per cent while South Korea's Kospi inched up by 0.21 per cent
Equity benchmark indices wobbled through volatile trade during early hours on Tuesday as gains in financial and FMCG stocks were offset by losses in IT stocks. The Trump administration on Monday extended the freeze on the issuance of green cards for new immigrants and suspended a range of work visas for foreigners, including all H-1B and H-4 till the year-end. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was up by 78 points or 0.22 per cent at 34,990 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 39 points or 0.38 per cent at 10,351. Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive terrain but with negligible margins. Among stocks, the losers included Tata Consultancy Services, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries and Vedanta.
A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers arrived in Tamil Nadu's Madurai. They arrived at Madurai Airport on July 10. CBI will take over the probe in Thoothukudi custodial death case. The CBI had taken over the investigation on July 07 into the deaths of P Jeyraraj and his son J Benicks who died allegedly after being tortured in police custody in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin. The Centre had issued a notification accepting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's request to transfer the probe to the CBI.
Poster of Kamala Harris were erected in her native place on August 18 ahead her nomination as presumptive Democratic vice president. Posters have pictures of Harris with a text in Tamilian script. Trustee of Sri Sewage Perumal temple in Trichy, Ramanan said, "Her father was born in this village and that is how this village came into limelight." Harris has served as the junior United States senator from California since 2017.
India's COVID deaths crossed 50,000 mark on August 17. On August 17, the national capital reported 18 deaths with 787 new COVID infections. Southern state, Tamil Nadu recorded 120 deaths with 5,890 infections taking total number of cases to over 3 lakh. 115 deaths and over 6000 COVID cases were witnessed in Karnataka. Meanwhile, positive cases in Maharashtra rose to over 6 lakh with 8,493 new cases and 228 deaths.