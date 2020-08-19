Global  
 

Madras high court shoots down Vedanta’s plea to open Sterlite plant

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Closure and permanent sealing of the Sterlite copper smelter plant at Tuticorin is just and proper as the unit operated ‘for 16 years and 92 days without mandatory valid consent from TNPCB, and for 10 years, 2 months and 15 days without a valid hazardous waste management authorisation’, the Madras high court ruled on Tuesday.
