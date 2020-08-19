Madras high court shoots down Vedanta’s plea to open Sterlite plant
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 () Closure and permanent sealing of the Sterlite copper smelter plant at Tuticorin is just and proper as the unit operated ‘for 16 years and 92 days without mandatory valid consent from TNPCB, and for 10 years, 2 months and 15 days without a valid hazardous waste management authorisation’, the Madras high court ruled on Tuesday.
Madras High Court refuses to allow the reopening of Sterlite copper smelting plant in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi. Local parties celebrated the verdict on August 18. Plant has been shut since April 2018. Thirteen people were killed last year when police opened fire during a protest against environmental...