Delhi riots: Muslims turned violent allegedly on provocation of Tahir Hussain, says court
Friday, 21 August 2020 () Muslims turned violent allegedly on suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain's provocation and started pelting stones on the Hindu community, a Delhi court said on Friday while taking cognisance of the chargesheet filed against him for IB official Ankit Sharma's murder during the communal violence in northeast Delhi in February.
