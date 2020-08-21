Delhi riots: Muslims turned violent allegedly on provocation of Tahir Hussain, says court

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Delhi HC gives nod to online open book examination for Delhi University final year students|Oneindia



Delhi High Court on Friday allowed Delhi University to conduct online open-book exams or final-year students, in compliance with the directions passed by the University Grants Commission and the court... Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:53 Published 2 weeks ago Delhi riots | 'Want punishment for culprits, not innocents': Satyendar Jain



Speaking on Delhi riots, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said that the culprits should be punished severely but at the same time there should not be any punishment or harassment of.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:27 Published 3 weeks ago Delhi riots: 'Want punishment for all culprits but no innocent should get punished', says Satyendar Jain



While speaking to media in the national capital on July 31, the Health Minister of Delhi, Satyendar Jain spoke on Lieutenant Governor (LG) overturning Delhi Cabinet's decision to appoint panel of.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:41 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this