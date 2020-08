Next up, Nithyananda's Hindu parliament of Kailaasa Monday, 24 August 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )





"With the grace of Ganapati, we wish to establish a Hindu parliament for Hinduism to establish a model government for administering Hind religion based organizations," he... Absconding godman Nithyananda now aims to follow up on his 'Reserve Bank of *Kailaasa*' with a Hindu parliament in the next six months, he said on Sunday."With the grace of Ganapati, we wish to establish a Hindu parliament for Hinduism to establish a model government for administering Hind religion based organizations," he 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources After Reserve Bank of Kailaasa, Nithyananda plans to set up Hindu parliament Absconding godman Nithyananda now aims to follow up on his 'Reserve Bank of Kailaasa' with a Hindu parliament in the next six months, he said on Sunday.

DNA 21 hours ago





Tweets about this