Miss my friend a lot: PM Narendra Modi on Arun Jaitley's death anniversary

Mid-Day Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
The BJP paid rich tributes to party stalwart Arun Jaitley on his first death anniversary on Monday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he misses his friend a lot and that his late Cabinet colleague diligently served India. Top BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and party...
I miss my friend a lot: PM Modi on Arun Jaitley's death anniversary

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday remembered his late Cabinet colleague and friend of many decades Arun Jaitley on his first death anniversary and said he...
Hindu

