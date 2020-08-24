Miss my friend a lot: PM Narendra Modi on Arun Jaitley's death anniversary
Monday, 24 August 2020 () The BJP paid rich tributes to party stalwart Arun Jaitley on his first death anniversary on Monday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he misses his friend a lot and that his late Cabinet colleague diligently served India. Top BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and party...
