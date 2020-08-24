Global  
 

I miss my friend a lot: PM Modi on Arun Jaitley's death anniversary

IndiaTimes Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday remembered his late Cabinet colleague and friend of many decades Arun Jaitley on his first death anniversary and said he diligently served India.
Indian Railways generates more than 6 lakh mandays of work under Gareeb Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan

 Nearly two months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Gareeb Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan, the Indian Railways has engaged a total of 12,276 workers under this..
DNA

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urges PM Modi to defer JEE-NEET entrance exams

 Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to defer the Joint Entrance Examination..
DNA

PM Modi extends birthday wishes to Bhupesh Baghel

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted Congress leader and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on his birthday. ​
IndiaTimes

PM Modi, Amit Shah, other pay tribute to Arun Jaitley on his death anniversary

 Amit Shah said that Arun Jaitley will always be remembered for his towering legacy.
DNA

A game of badminton at the crack of dawn keeps me going: Venkaiah Naidu

 The Vice President of India gets candid about his life beyond politics, his love for badminton and cinema, passion for travel and food and memories of good..
IndiaTimes

