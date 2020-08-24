|
I miss my friend a lot: PM Modi on Arun Jaitley's death anniversary
Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday remembered his late Cabinet colleague and friend of many decades Arun Jaitley on his first death anniversary and said he diligently served India.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India
Indian Railways generates more than 6 lakh mandays of work under Gareeb Kalyan Rozgar AbhiyanNearly two months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Gareeb Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan, the Indian Railways has engaged a total of 12,276 workers under this..
DNA
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urges PM Modi to defer JEE-NEET entrance examsLeader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to defer the Joint Entrance Examination..
DNA
PM Modi extends birthday wishes to Bhupesh BaghelPrime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted Congress leader and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on his birthday.
IndiaTimes
Arun Jaitley Indian politician and attorney
PM Modi, Amit Shah, other pay tribute to Arun Jaitley on his death anniversaryAmit Shah said that Arun Jaitley will always be remembered for his towering legacy.
DNA
A game of badminton at the crack of dawn keeps me going: Venkaiah NaiduThe Vice President of India gets candid about his life beyond politics, his love for badminton and cinema, passion for travel and food and memories of good..
IndiaTimes
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this