Surjewala says Rahul didn't make 'colluding with BJP' comment, asks Sibal not to be misled

IndiaTimes Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Minutes after Kapil Sibal expressed concerns over reported "colluding with BJP" remarks by Rahul Gandhi, party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala clarified that the former Congress chief has not said a word of this nature, nor alluded to it and urged Sibal not to be misled. Earlier, Sibal had said that he never favoured BJP yet Rahul Gandhi said that "we are colluding with BJP".
