Sushant Singh Rajput case: Talent manager Jaya Saha summoned over leaked drug related chats with Rhea Chakraborty, and money laundering
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 () Jaya Saha was consultant at Kwann Talent Agency, and also the talent manager for Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. The ED has also sought the help of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to investigate the drug angle into Sushant's death.
Over 70 days after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Central Bureau of Investigation has summoned two Mumbai police officers who initially probed the incident. The CBI team also questioned..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:33Published