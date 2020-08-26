Global  
 

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Talent manager Jaya Saha summoned over leaked drug related chats with Rhea Chakraborty, and money laundering

Bollywood Life Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Jaya Saha was consultant at Kwann Talent Agency, and also the talent manager for Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. The ED has also sought the help of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to investigate the drug angle into Sushant's death.
