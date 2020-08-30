Dawood Ibrahim not our citizen, says Dominican government
Sunday, 30 August 2020 () The government of Commonwealth of Dominica has said that underworld don and India's most wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim is and has never been a citizen of the island country. "Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar is not, nor has he ever been, a citizen of the Commonwealth of Dominica, neither through the Citizenship by Investment Programme nor...
Ministry of External Affairs, spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on August 27 said that Pakistan has never taken action against international terrorists, India wants that Pakistan must take actions and ensure that listed individuals are prosecuted. "Pakistan's assertion in Statutory Regulatory Order...