Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Unlock 4 in Maharashtra: Metro services to remain suspended; private offices may operate upto 30 pc strength

Mid-Day Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray took to Twitter to announce new amendments to the revised guidelines for phase-wise opening and easing of lockdown restrictions in Maharashtra under the state’s ‘Mission Begin Again’ programme. The announcement comes two days after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a fresh set of...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Malls gear up to reopen in Maharashtra [Video]

Malls gear up to reopen in Maharashtra

Maharashtra government gave green light to malls to resume services from August 05. State government issued new guidelines for 'Unlock 3' under Mission Begin Again for opening up of more activities in..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:06Published

Tweets about this