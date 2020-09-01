|
NSA Ajit Doval reviews situation at India-China border
Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, along with top officials, reviewed the situation at the India-China border, sources said. Defence minister Rajnath Singh is likely to call another high-level meeting later today, they added.
Ajit Doval 5th NSA (National Security Advisor) of India
National Security Advisor (India) executive officer of the National Security Council in India
Rajnath Singh Defence Minister of India
