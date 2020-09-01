Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NSA Ajit Doval reviews situation at India-China border

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, along with top officials, reviewed the situation at the India-China border, sources said. Defence minister Rajnath Singh is likely to call another high-level meeting later today, they added.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ajit Doval Ajit Doval 5th NSA (National Security Advisor) of India


National Security Advisor (India) National Security Advisor (India) executive officer of the National Security Council in India


Rajnath Singh Rajnath Singh Defence Minister of India

Rajnath Singh to visit Russia for SCO meeting next week

 Russia on 10th September will host SCO Foreign minister meet and India's external affairs minister (EAM) S Jaishankar is expected to visit Russia for the meet.
DNA

Rajnath Singh to induct Rafales on Sept 10, French defence minister also invited for event

 Defence minister Rajnath Singh will formally induct the five Rafale fighter aircraft into the Indian Air Force on September 10 at the Ambala air base. Five..
IndiaTimes

Related videos from verified sources

India-China reaffirmed to work towards complete disengagement of troops along LAC in western sector: MEA [Video]

India-China reaffirmed to work towards complete disengagement of troops along LAC in western sector: MEA

Ministry of External Affairs, spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on August 27 informed that India-China have reaffirmed that they will continue to sincerely work towards complete disengagement of troops..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:32Published
India-EU Summit 2020: PM Modi shared our views on border issue with China, says MEA [Video]

India-EU Summit 2020: PM Modi shared our views on border issue with China, says MEA

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi addressed India-EU Summit 2020 via video conference on July 15. "As part of the review of global and regional development, our relations with China did come up. The PM..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:42Published
NSA Doval talked to China's Foreign Minister before PLA pulled back from Galwan| Oneindia News [Video]

NSA Doval talked to China's Foreign Minister before PLA pulled back from Galwan| Oneindia News

Before India-China pull-back, NSA Ajit Doval dialed Chinese foreign minister to talk of disengagement; After Galwan Valley, withdrawal also expected at Gogra, Hot Springs; BJP attacks Rahul Gandhi,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:50Published

Related news from verified sources

NSA Ajit Doval reviews situation at India-China border

 National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, along with top officials, reviewed the situation at the India-China border, sources said. Defence minister Rajnath...
IndiaTimes

Rajnath Singh to induct Rafales on September 10, French Defence Minister also invited for event

 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will formally induct the five Rafale fighter aircraft into the Indian Air Force (IAF) on September 10 at the Ambala air base in...
Mid-Day Also reported by •DNAIndiaTimesZee News

Rajnath Singh launches mobile app for online training of NCC cadets

 Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched a mobile training application on Thursday that will assist in conducting countrywide online training of the...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Zee NewsIndiaTimes

Tweets about this