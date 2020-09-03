Global  
 

Parliament panel grills Facebook India boss on 'misuse' of platform

Mid-Day Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Amid the raging controversy over social media giant Facebook's alleged bias, Facebook India boss Ajit Mohan appeared before the Parliamentary standing committee on Information Technology on Wednesday to answer the panel's queries. Committee Chairperson Shashi Tharoor, who earlier came under attack for discussing the committee's...
EJ Espresso: Parl panel set to grill FB reps today; CBI on Sushant death case

EJ Espresso: Parl panel set to grill FB reps today; CBI on Sushant death case

 Freedom at midnight for Dr Kafeel Khan. Parl panel set to grill FB reps today over hate content row. 70% of those killed by Covid in India are men. Watch how a teenage girl took on mobile thieves. And CBI says there is no proof yet that Sushant was murdered.

