You Might Like

Tweets about this Mohan Sinha 🇮🇳 RT @ians_india: Prime Minister #NarendraModi's(@narendramodi) donations from his savings & proceeds of auctions have now exceeded Rs 103 c… 7 seconds ago Sazid Ali🗨️ RT @ndtv: Prime Minister Donated ₹ 2.25 Lakh From Own Pocket To PM-CARES: Officials https://t.co/lXlPM8qTXW https://t.co/p2uhcHfPcU 32 seconds ago Poonamben Maadam PM Sh. @narendramodi ji generously Donated Rs 2.25 Lakh From Own Pocket To PM-CARES Fund. It is inspiring to know h… https://t.co/fCD4qgtjTH 44 seconds ago Narendra Solanki🇮🇳 RT @akhileshsharma1: Prime Minister Donated Rs 2.25 Lakh From Own Pocket To PM-CARES: Officials https://t.co/SbjOrRQlpM 55 seconds ago Gopinath Nair Tell the rest of the names if you have courage. Prime Minister Donated Rs 2.25 Lakh From Own Pocket To PM-CARES: Of… https://t.co/SgnAMxYZiO 3 minutes ago Raj 🌱 RT @RajivCanWrite: PM Modi Donated 2.25 Lakhs From Own Pocket To PM-CARES: Officials Now will our very honest ex home minister @PChidambar… 3 minutes ago