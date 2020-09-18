|
IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore to pay tribute to COVID-19 Heroes
Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
We are living in a new normal and the idea of Heroes in the field has got redefined in the past six months as regular people have transformed themselves into selfless frontline warriors who are winning the battle of humanity. During IPL season 13, Royal Challengers Bangalore would be paying tribute to these Real Challengers...
