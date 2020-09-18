Global  
 

IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore to pay tribute to COVID-19 Heroes

Mid-Day Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
We are living in a new normal and the idea of Heroes in the field has got redefined in the past six months as regular people have transformed themselves into selfless frontline warriors who are winning the battle of humanity. During IPL season 13, Royal Challengers Bangalore would be paying tribute to these Real Challengers...
Royal Challengers Bangalore players to don 'My Covid Heroes' tribute jerseys during Indian Premier League 2020

 The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is slated to take place in the United Arab Emirates from September 19 to November 10.
