|
In COVID-19 nightmare, private buses entering Maharashtra fully packed
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Interstate private buses that have been entering Maharashtra have allegedly not been following social distancing and other mandatory protocols as RTO staffers say that daily, over 200 buses have been passing through the Manor checkpoint near Palghar on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway.
Sources said that despite official permission...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this