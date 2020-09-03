In COVID-19 nightmare, private buses entering Maharashtra fully packed Thursday, 3 September 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

Interstate private buses that have been entering Maharashtra have allegedly not been following social distancing and other mandatory protocols as RTO staffers say that daily, over 200 buses have been passing through the Manor checkpoint near Palghar on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway.



Sources said that despite official permission... 👓 View full article

