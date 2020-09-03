Global  
 

Mumbai: Aarey is a forest, admits government; greens welcome move

Mid-Day Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
In some good news for the city, the Maharashtra government has decided to reserve 600-acres of flora and fauna-filled Aarey land near the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) to create a protected forest area. After deciding on this on Wednesday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the lush green forest in the middle of the...
