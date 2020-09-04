Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik, Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager arrested over drug charges

Kangana has no right to live in Mumbai, says Maha Minister; actor responds



A massive row has broken put after actor Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark. Maharashtra Home Minister hit out at Kangana and said that the Mumbai police is compared to Scotland Yard and added.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:04 Published 2 hours ago

‘Sushant’s troubles began after Rhea entered his life’: Lawyer of actor’s kin



Lawyer of Sushanht Singh Rajput’s family has alleged that trouble began in the late actor’s life after Rhea Chakraborty came into his life. Speaking on some Whatsapp chats revelaing that his.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:10 Published 4 hours ago