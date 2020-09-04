Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik, Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager arrested over drug charges
Friday, 4 September 2020 () Actress Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik and *Sushant Singh Rajput*’s house manager Samuel Miranda were arrested on Friday after being questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the probe into drug allegations in connection with the late actor’s death in June.
Both have been arrested under Sections 20, 22, 26,...
Early on Friday, the Narcotics Control Bureau conducted raids at the residences of Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda. Rhea Chakraborty is being probed for her alleged role in actor Suhant Singh Rajput's death. The NCB has also summoned Rhea's brother Showik...
Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, has applauded the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for its action in the ongoing probe, raiding a number of locations including the residence of Showik..
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team on Friday morning conducted raids at the residences of actress *Rhea Chakraborty* and late actor *Sushant Singh Rajput*'s... Mid-Day Also reported by •DNA •Bollywood Life