Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik, Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager arrested over drug charges

Mid-Day Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Actress Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik and *Sushant Singh Rajput*’s house manager Samuel Miranda were arrested on Friday after being questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the probe into drug allegations in connection with the late actor’s death in June.

Both have been arrested under Sections 20, 22, 26,...
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Sushant case: What is the NCB's drug probe so far? | Oneindia News

Sushant case: What is the NCB's drug probe so far? | Oneindia News 01:17

 Early on Friday, the Narcotics Control Bureau conducted raids at the residences of Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda. Rhea Chakraborty is being probed for her alleged role in actor Suhant Singh Rajput's death. The NCB has also summoned Rhea's brother Showik...

