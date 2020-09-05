Global  
 

ICMR recommends 'test on-demand' for COVID-19

Mid-Day Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has issued an advisory on the strategy for Covid-19 testing in which it has recommended "testing on demand". According to the advisory, testing on demand should be done for individuals undertaking travel to countries or Indian states mandating a negative Covid-19 test report at the...
