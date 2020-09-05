Teachers' Day: President Ram Nath Kovind awards 47 teachers
Saturday, 5 September 2020 () A total of 47 teachers from across the country, including women, were on Saturday conferred the National Award by President Ram Nath Kovind on the occasion of Teacher's Day. This was the first ever virtual award ceremony held on the occasion due to the Covid-19 pandemic which so far has infected over 4 million people across the...
President Ram Nath Kovind conferred National Teachers' Awards 2020 in a virtual ceremony on September 05. In the event, President said, "18 out of 47 winners of the award are women. Schools and colleges are either shut or affected due to COVID-19. In such a situation, digital technology has key role...
