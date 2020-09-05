Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Teachers' Day: President Ram Nath Kovind awards 47 teachers

Mid-Day Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
A total of 47 teachers from across the country, including women, were on Saturday conferred the National Award by President Ram Nath Kovind on the occasion of Teacher's Day. This was the first ever virtual award ceremony held on the occasion due to the Covid-19 pandemic which so far has infected over 4 million people across the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: President Kovind confers National Teachers' Awards 2020

President Kovind confers National Teachers' Awards 2020 02:48

 President Ram Nath Kovind conferred National Teachers' Awards 2020 in a virtual ceremony on September 05. In the event, President said, "18 out of 47 winners of the award are women. Schools and colleges are either shut or affected due to COVID-19. In such a situation, digital technology has key role...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

President Kovind, PM Modi & several leaders pay last respects to Pranab Mukherjee [Video]

President Kovind, PM Modi & several leaders pay last respects to Pranab Mukherjee

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chiefs of the three defence services and several leaders paid their last respects to former president Pranab..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:17Published
Pranab Mukherjee was a towering statesman: PM Modi mourns former President's demise [Video]

Pranab Mukherjee was a towering statesman: PM Modi mourns former President's demise

Former President and Bharat Ratna awardee Pranab Mukherjee passed away at age of 84 on August 31. His son Abhijit Mukherjee announced the news on Twitter. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:32Published
Pranab Mukherjee dies: President Kovind, PM Modi, others offer condolences [Video]

Pranab Mukherjee dies: President Kovind, PM Modi, others offer condolences

Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee died on Monday. His son, Abhijit Mukherjee made the announcement on social media. The Congress veteran was admitted in a Delhi hospital and had been operated to..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:08Published

Related news from verified sources

Kovind, Modi pay tribute to S. Radhakrishnan on Teachers' Day

 President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid homage to former...
Mid-Day

President Ram Nath Kovind: Teachers are guiding force for students, true builders of nation

 President Ram Nath Kovind greeted teachers across the country on the eve of Teachers' Day on Friday. "With great pleasure, I extend my heartfelt greetings and...
Mid-Day

Teachers' Day 2020: President Ram Nath Kovind to felicitate winners of National Teachers' Awards in virtual ceremony

 The Ministry of Education presents this award every year to acknowledge the extraordinary efforts of teachers from across the nation.
DNA


Tweets about this